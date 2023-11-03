Vigilance raid in Odisha on Assistant Engineer Rural Works, see details here

Salepur: A vigilance raid in Odisha has taken place on Friday on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by an assistant engineer in the Rural Works Sub-Division, said reliable reports.

The assistant engineer hs been identified as Arjun Kumar Sahoo, he is an Assistant Engineer in the Rural Works Sub-Division in Salepur block of Cuttack district.

It is worth mentioning that, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by eight DSPs, eight Inspectors, seven ASIs and other staff on the strength of the search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The raid is underway at the following eight places in Khurdha (Bhubaneswar), Cuttack and Kendrapara districts:

One three storeyed building located at Khandagiri Vihar, Lane No.2, plot No. 125/3056, Bhubaneswar. The double storeyed building located at village Sadanandapur under Derabis Tahasil, Kendrapara. The rented house of Sri Sahoo at Balarampur, Kendrapada. The office room of Sri Sahoo located at Rural Works Sub-Division, Salepur, Cuttack. The Govt. Residential quarter located at Salepur, Cuttack. The house of his relative at Raipur, Kendrapara. House of his close associate Kumar Behera at Badahat, Kendrapara. The rented house of another close associate of Sri Sahoo near District Agriculture office, Kendrapara.

It is worth mentioning here that a further search is in progress in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.