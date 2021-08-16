Vehicles over 15 years to be scrapped from roads in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: All the vehicles over 15 years will be scrapped from the roads in Odisha as per the national vehicle scrap policy, informed Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Monday. Reports said that the old vehicles have already been identified across the state and the Department of Transportation has already begun the needed process.

There as lakhs of vehicles in Odisha which are over 15 years old, added reports.

The state will implement it under the new scrap police rules of the Central Government, added Transport Minister Behera.

Earlier on Friday, the new scrappage policy was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this the cars and commercial vehicles which are older than 20 or 15 years, respectively will phased out.

According to the new policy guidelines, a vehicle will have to undergo a fitness test, after the accepted 20-year period. While it’s possible for the car to pass a fitness test and acquire a fitness certificate; each fitness test would cost approximately Rs 40,000, claimed reports.

This is in addition to the road tax, and possible “Green Tax” that you have to pay while mandatorily renewing your private vehicle’s registration after the 15-year period.

Vehicles that fail to pass the test will be declared as ‘End-Of-Life vehicles’ (EOL), which would mean that the vehicle would have to be recycled. This will pave the way for older vehicles to be scrapped. In case the vehicle passes the test, the owner will have to pay a hefty fee for re-registration.