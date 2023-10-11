Varsha Priyadarshini cross-examined Anubhav’s advocate over domestic violence case

Cuttack: In a latest development to the Ollywood star couple Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini, the duo appear before the SDJM court in Cuttack today over domestic violence case filed by the Varsha.

According to reports, Anubhav’s advocate Lalitendu Mishra cross-examined Varsha for around two hours and asked her 10 questions over the domestic violence case.

The cross-examination, which was done during a closed-door hearing, could not be completed today due to this the court scheduled the next hearing of the case on October 18.

On the other hand, Varsha filed a fresh petition at the court seeking a direction to stop Anubhav from making social media posts. Her counsel Anjan Kumar Jena alleged that such posts have damaged her reputation.

It is to be noted here that the Cuttack family court on September 23 rejected the divorce petition filed by Anubhav and Varsha’s petition to live with her husband.