Man, who was jailed for 15 year for killing first wife, kills second wife in Koraput

Jeypore: In a ghastly incident, a man, who was jailed for 15 years for killing his first wife, allegedly beat his second wife to death at Dangaguda village of Koraput district today. He has been identified as Bhagat Harijan.

According to reports, Bhagat killed his wife Kusuma by beating her with a wooden plank over a trivial matter. The matter came to light only after his son Dumu Paraja lodged a complaint at the Town police station in this regard.

Police reached the spot with a scientific team and started an investigation into the matter by sending the body for postmortem. They also seized the wooden plank used in the crime and arrested the accused from Borigumma and forwarded him to the court.

During interrogation, Bhagat revealed to the police that he killed his wife as he got irked when she did not serve him meal in time.