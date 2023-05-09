Unwell leopard under treatment in Nuapada of Odisha dies

Nuapada: In a tragic incident, the leopard that was being treated in Nuapada has died on Tuesday. The leopard according to reports was not eating anything for a few days.

The treatment of the sick leopard was underway at the Nuapada Forest Office. Even after 15 days of treatment, the tiger’s health had not improved. A special team from Nandankanan had visited Nuapada on May 1, 2023 to assess the health condition of the leopard.

Sushil Kumar Tripathi, the Forest Officer of Khadialkhand has informed that on April 16, 2023 the forest department had rescued a leopard in a sick condition from near Siliaribahra village under Dharambandha Forest Section and brought it to the Nuapada Forest Division office where the tiger is being treated.

Earlier on 21 April, 2023 leopard terror continued unabated in Nuapada district of Odisha, calves were allegedly being attacked and killed by leopards on a regular basis. The Nuapada Forest Department officials have reached the spot and started investigating into the incident.

Tiger fear has been troubling Nuapada district of Odisha since a long time earlier on April 4, 2023. It had reportedly killed a calf, said reliable reports. The incident has taken place at Powertola under Sadar range in Nuapada.

Tiger terror is being experienced in Jalmadora village under Sunabeda sanctuary in Nuapada district of Odisha since almost a month now. A tiger killed a buffalo of Ramshila Patiya of Jalmadora village. The tiger attacked the buffalo a nearby forest while it was grazing on March 29, 2023.

Tiger attacks in Nuapada has led to terror among villagers. The Forest Department on Saturday, that is March 25, 2023 had cautioned the locals using a PA system. The Forest Department reached the village and recorded the footprints of the predator. The Department has cautioned that there are two tigers in the area.

According to reports, it has been alleged that a calf of Mohradihi village was killed and eaten by a tiger in Nuapada district of Odisha.

During the day, the predator lives in the protected forest adjacent to the Sunabeda Sanctuary. In the evening, the villagers have complained that the cows are being eaten by the tiger and the carcasses of the cattle are strewn in the forest floor area.

A scary incident had taken place in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday evening. An old woman was attacked by a tiger behind her house on March 20, 2023.

The incident took place in Jalamdei village under Komna police station under Sunabeda sanctuary of Nuapada district. The woman has been identified as Sanmati Barik, she is said to be around 65 years of age.

According to information, yesterday evening, while collecting firewood in the backyard of her house in Jalamdei village, a tiger came and pounced on her. As she did not return home until late at night, the family searched for him but could not find her.

The local people found the old woman’s dismembered body lying in the forest this morning. Half of the old woman’s body was seen eaten by a tiger. This could have been the work of a large tiger, said Sunabeda forest department ranger Shiva Prasad Khamari informed.