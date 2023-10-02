Union Minister Anurag Thakur to visit Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will come on a one day visit to Odisha tomorrow.

As per the schedule, Thakur will arrive at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar at 9.50 AM and will address a press conference at the BJP state office.

Then the Union Minister will attend the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” program organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at Utkal University at 11 AM.

Thakur will then attend the 40th anniversary of Odia daily newspaper ‘Sambad’ at 3.30 PM. He will then attend the centenary ceremony of the first publication of the Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ organised at Bishub Mandap in Cuttack at 5.15 PM before returning to Delhi in the evening.