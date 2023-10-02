Union Minister Anurag Thakur to visit Odisha tomorrow

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will come on a one day visit to Odisha tomorrow.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Anurag Thakur to visit Odisha tomorrow
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will come on a one day visit to Odisha tomorrow.

As per the schedule, Thakur will arrive at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar at 9.50 AM and will address a press conference at the BJP state office.

Then the Union Minister will attend the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” program organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at Utkal University at 11 AM.

Thakur will then attend the 40th anniversary of Odia daily newspaper ‘Sambad’ at 3.30 PM. He will then attend the centenary ceremony of the first publication of the Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ organised at Bishub Mandap in Cuttack at 5.15 PM before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Also Read: Youth Beaten To Death By Friend In Odisha’s Jharsuguda District

You might also like

Youth beaten to death by friend in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district

Swachhata Pakhwada at KIIT with clarion call to maintain clean surroundings

Rare Trinket snake, called ‘Jungle Sundari’ rescued in Odisha’s Balasore dist, watch

Youth goes missing in Kathajodi river of Cuttack in Odisha, search underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans