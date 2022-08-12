205 platoon police force deployed
Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation For 4 From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Four police officers from Odisha have been chosen for the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2022.

The four officers from the state are:

Inspectors Ashish Chandra Jena,
Anusuya Nayak,
Ramesh Kumar Pradhan,
DSP Sumitra Jena

As many as 151 police personnel from different parts of the country have have been nominated for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

