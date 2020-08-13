Anandapur: The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from the roadside in Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha, today.

The body was found on the roadside of NH-20 near Sailong village in the district.

According to sources, a group of young men were on a morning walk when they spotted the body lying near the roadside. Subsequently, they informed the police about the incident.

The cops reached the scene, rescued the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police are currently investigating the incident to find out any relevant evidence relating to the case. However, the cause behind the man’s death is yet to be ascertained.