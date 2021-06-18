UG, PG final exams will be conducted in online mode in Odisha : Education Min Arun Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday announced that the final semester exams for under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) final exams will be conducted in online mode.

Final semester exams of UG and PG students will be held in July and August via online mode, informs State Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo.

Arun Sahoo also informed those who cannot attend the exams on online mode, provisions have been made at the Degree colleges.

Similary, plus three first year and second year semester exams and post graduate first semester examination decision will be taken later.

Min also announced that the results would be released in the month of August and September.

