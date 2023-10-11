Two youths drown in Brahmani River in Jajpur

Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, two youths died after drowning in Brahmani river while taking bath at Gokarenswar Ghat near Jaraka under Dharmasala police station in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

According to reports, a group of youths had gone to take bath in the river. However, two of them, identified as Govind Rana of Deoda in Dharmasala and Soumya Ranjan Maharana of Kumari near Jaraka, reportedly drowned after slipping into the deep water of the river.

Soon, the firefighters were informed about the incident. However, before their arrival the locals had rescued both Rana and Maharana from the river and admitted them to Dharmasala Community Health centre for treatment. Unfortunately, the duos were declared dead by the doctor.

Meanwhile, Dharmasala police started an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Odisha will be self-sufficient in animal husbandry and egg production: Principal Advisor to Chief Minister