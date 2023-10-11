Odisha will be self-sufficient in animal husbandry and egg production: Principal Advisor to Chief Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will be self-sufficient in animal husbandry, milk production, meat and egg production. Asit Tripathy, the Principal Advisor to Chief Minister has informed that all kinds of facilities will be provided to the farmers of Odisha to become successful entrepreneurs through Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana. Today, the review meeting of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department has been held in the conference hall at Kharveh Bhawan.

About 60 lakh families are engaged in agriculture in Odisha. They practice traditional farming and also take up cattle rearing, fishing and poultry farming. Tripathy opined that this has given them an opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

A recent survey was conducted by the help of APICOL, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department and Agriculture Department. A scheme will be prepared to promote potential farmers as successful entrepreneurs. Incentives will be provided to the skilled farmers identified in this survey of about 6000 farming families to do multiple farming.

Tripathi has directed to conduct a similar survey and prepare a plan for their progress after taking feedback from the farmers.

Cross breed cows, distribution of fodder, subsidy in animal husbandry are being supported in the state to increase cattle rearing. Steps are being taken to connect producers with markets. On the other hand, egg and meat production has increased in the state through commercial poultry farms, semi-commercial poultry farms and backyard poultry.

In the review meeting, Suresh Kumar Vashishth, the Principal Secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department other officials of the department were present. In addition, the members of OMFED and APICOL were present in the meeting.