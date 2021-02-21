Two Workers Killed As Rice-Laden Truck Overturned In Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Two workers reportedly died after a rice-laden truck on which they were traveling overturned near Dangapakhana under Kodinga police limits of Nabarangpur district this evening.

An Eicher Truck, which had a registration number of OD10M 7108, was reportedly carrying 180 rice sacks meant for the Mid-day Meal, to Kasamaguda block from Nabarangpur. However, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels following which it overturned killing the duo- Naba Harijan and Saradu Bhatara- on the spot.

Cops from Kodinga Police station seized the bodies of Naba and Saradu after reaching the spot on being informed and sent them to the Kasamaguda Community Health Center for postmortem. They also seized the vehicle.