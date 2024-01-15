Two Rajasthani women caught while stealing belongings from devotees at Dhabaleswar temple

Cuttack: Two women from Rajasthan were nabbed by police on charges of stealing belongings from devotees at Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack today.

Huge crowd flocked to the Dhabaleswar shrine on the occasion of the Makara Sankranti today. Taking the advantage of the crowd, two women reportedly looted purse and mobile phones from some people.

In one of footages of the CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the temple, it can be seen a woman devotee detaining a lady thief and inquiring about a stolen article. However, her accomplice was seen fleeing the scene.

After getting several complaints from the devotees, cops initiated an investigation and arrested the two women based on the CCTV footages. Cops also advised the people to be vigilant and take care of their belongings while visiting crowded places.

