Odisha youth cycles over 1200 kms to Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir inauguration

Ayodhya: A youth from Odisha reportedly crossed over 1200 kilometres by bicycle to reach Ayodhya with the aim to take part in the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh. The temple is slated to be inaugurated on January 22.

One Rashmiranjan Sahu, a youth from Sogar village of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, decided to take part in the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as he himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman. Before setting out his memorable journey without any money, Rashmiranjan bought a cycle from Bhubaneswar.

As part of his preparation, Rashmiranjan cycled to his Sogar village from Bhubaneswar after buying the cycle and before beginning his adventurous bicycle trip to Ayodhya on December 22, 2023.

The 24-year-old Hanuman devotee crossed Odisha border and reached Uttar Pradesh through Jharkhand, Bihar states. He had to cross very dense and hilly areas on his way to Ayodhya. He used to spend the night in various Hanuman temples.

The most important thing is that Rashmiranjan has reached Ayodhya without any help and without money. However, many people provided him food on the street and gave him money to spend. Some individuals and organisations felicitated him. He used to share his experience of journey on his YouTube channel.

Rashmiranjan said that he would donate the money, which he received from the people during the trip and which he got from his YouTube channel, to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He said that after visiting the Ram Temple, he wants to go to Delhi and meet President Droupadi Murmu.

