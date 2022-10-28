Two leopards found dead in Satkosia wildlife sanctuary

Angul: Two leopards were found dead in the Pampasara range of Satkosia wildlife sanctuary on Thursday, informed Regional Chief Conservator of Forest, Angul, M Yog Jayanand.

According to the forest official, one adult leopard and one-year-old cub were believed to have died.

The leopards were found dead near Kulangi village under Pampas forest range of the sanctuary. The locals first spotted the two leopard carcasses in a nearby forest and then informed the Forest Department. A team of Forest officials led by Jayanand and DFO Saroj Kumar Panda rushed to the spot and carried out a preliminary investigation.

During the investigation, the forest officials found that the two leopards died around 10 days back. They have also identified the carcasses as those of an adult female leopard and a baby leopard whose age was estimated to be one year.

Though the reason for the death of the leopards is yet to be known, it is suspected that the leopards were caught in a trap laid by poachers. The forest department is conducting further investigation.

The viscera of the two leopards have been sent to Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for testing, to ascertain the cause of death. The cause of the death will be known soon.