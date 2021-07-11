Two Killed,7 injured in a group clash over land dispute in Koraput

By WCE 1

Koraput: Two persons killed and seven injured during a group clash over a land dispute at Hatimunda village under Dasamantpur police limits in Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Sahadev Jani and Dhanapati Jani.

Related News

Odisha: Youth commits suicide over family fued in Jajpur

Exchange of fire between security forces and maoists in…

Report says, there was an old rivarly between both the groups over a land. As a sequel to enmity, they attacked each other with sharp weapons and pelted stones at each other.While Sahadev and Dhanapati died on the spot, and seven others sustained critical injuries.

The locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. Later, the Dasamantapur police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Singer Asima Panda expresses anger over fake accident news on her, warns of stringent…

State

Odisha: Woman delivers baby inside train in Bhubaneswar Railway Station

State

Bhubaneswar registers 314 fresh COVID positive cases today, 330 recoveries

State

Covid recovered cases in Odisha rise to 909639 with recovery of 3120 patients

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.