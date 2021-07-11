Two Killed,7 injured in a group clash over land dispute in Koraput

Koraput: Two persons killed and seven injured during a group clash over a land dispute at Hatimunda village under Dasamantpur police limits in Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Sahadev Jani and Dhanapati Jani.

Report says, there was an old rivarly between both the groups over a land. As a sequel to enmity, they attacked each other with sharp weapons and pelted stones at each other.While Sahadev and Dhanapati died on the spot, and seven others sustained critical injuries.

The locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. Later, the Dasamantapur police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.