Rayagada: At least two persons were killed and one sustained severe injury when they were struck by lightning in a village in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Suna and Arjalal Palkia of Badaharijan Sahi in Ambadola village under Muniguda block in the district.

According to reports, a group of youths have gone to the nearby forest for grazing of cattle.While they were busy in the work, heavy rainfall started following which they took shelter under a nearby tree where lightning struck, injured thee of them.

On being informed, locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ambadola by 108 ambulance service. However, doctors at the hospital declared the duo “brought dead” while the injured was fighting his life in the PHC.

A pal of gloom has descended among the villagers after the untimely death of two youths.