Lightning
Representational image

Two killed, one critical in lightning strike in Odisha’s Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: At least two persons were killed and one sustained severe injury when they were struck by lightning in a village in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Suna and Arjalal Palkia of Badaharijan Sahi in Ambadola village under Muniguda block in the district.

Related News

4090 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, says Health…

‘Gitikabita Samman’ of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi named…

BMC intensifies focus on Home Isolation in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar reports 342 new Covid-19 positives, Tally mounts…

According to reports, a group of youths have gone to the nearby forest for grazing of cattle.While they were busy in the work, heavy rainfall started following which they took shelter under a nearby tree where lightning struck, injured thee of them.

On being informed, locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ambadola by 108 ambulance service. However, doctors at the hospital declared the duo “brought dead” while the injured was fighting his life in the PHC.

A pal of gloom has descended among the villagers after the untimely death of two youths.

 

You might also like
State

4090 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, says Health Dept

State

‘Gitikabita Samman’ of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi named after Odia film personality…

State

BMC intensifies focus on Home Isolation in Bhubaneswar

State

Bhubaneswar reports 342 new Covid-19 positives, Tally mounts to 18267

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7