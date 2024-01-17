Two including minor boy critical after kite string slits their throats in Balasore

Balasore: Two persons including a 7-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after kite strings reportedly slit their throats in different areas of Balasore district today.

The first mishap occurred near Naharapatna under Balasore Sadar Police station area when the boy, who has been identified as Abhinas, was travelling on a motorcycle with his father.

The boy was immediately rushed to the district headquarter hospital for treatment. However, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated further.

Another person Harendra Pradhan also reportedly sustained injuries on his throat, face and hands after a kite string slit him in another locality of the district, said sources adding that he was also rushed to Cuttack hospital for treatment.

It is to be noted here that despite ban on the sale and use of the manja and plastic strings, people use them while flying kites during celebrating Makara Sankranti. Earlier on January 15, two persons were injured after they were entangled by manja while traveling on a bike on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road near Balikuda.

Also Read: Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang And Family Rejoin Congress