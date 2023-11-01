Thrashed by step mother Athagarh minor girl, brother critical: woman, hubby arrested

Cuttack: In the case of Athagarh in Cuttack district of Odisha, in which a step mother had thrashed a minor girl and her brother, the woman along with her husband have been arrested. Following the incident, the accused step mother had been detained by Police. Today she was reportedly arrested while her husband was also arrested.

The two accused persons have been identified as Pushpalata Satpathy and Sunil Nanda.

As per reports, Athagarh Police arrested the step mother, who had barbarously thrashed the kids under sections 307, 294, 323, 506, 325 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police also arrested her husband. They were later forwarded to Court. Suhasini Nanda, the mother of the victim children had filed a Police complaint in this matter on the basis of which Police carried out the probe and arrested the two.

On the other hand, the victim minor girl, who was being treated at Athagarh hospital after being critically injured after thrashed by the step mother, has been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack for treatment after her health condition deteriorated.

It is to be noted that the accused woman allegedly barbarously thrashed the two children with the help of items used in kitchen on Monday. The incident had taken place in the Ashok Nagar area of Athagarh. Accordingly the two girl and her brother sustained critical injury. They were rescued by the locals and rushed to Athagarh hospital for treatment in a critical condition. The accused step mother had been detained by Police and today she was arrested.

