This is how the weather of Odisha will be in next seven days, IMD issues warnings

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh bulletin showing how the weather of Odisha will be in the next seven days.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers and dry weather for different parts of the State. Check day-wise details below:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 08.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.03.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.03.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.03.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 14.03.2024):