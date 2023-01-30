Thar car hits bike in Cuttack; Man-nephew critical

Cuttack: A man and his nephew sustained critical injuries after they were hit by a Thar car in Barang area of Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

According to reports, the Mahindra Thar car bearing registration number OD02BW8217 mowed down the bike near Barang Medical area leaving the bike rider and his uncle critically injured.

The accident took place while the bike rider, who has been identified as Lalan Das, and his uncle were returning home after meeting his ailing mother admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

On being informed, a team of cops from Barang Police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the accident. They sent the injured persons to the Cuttack Hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the driver of the Thar car who fled the spot after hitting the bikers.