Bhadrak: The teacher of Kodabaruan UGME school in Bhadrak district of Odisha has been put under suspension for negligence in executing government duty. His obscene video had gone viral earlier.

As per reports, Sapan Kumar Mishra, the teacher from Kodabaruan UGME school in Charampa area of Bhadrak district of Odisha has been suspended. The BEO has suspended him. The step was taken as a disciplinary action after his obscene video went viral on WhatsApp.

As per reports, the said teacher was involved in sexual relationship with a woman six days ago, video of which had gone viral on social media. Accordingly, teachers, intellectuals and locals had demanded action against the tainted teacher.