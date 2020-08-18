Balasore: A group of fishermen caught a target drone named “Banshee” at the Jamuka river mouth in Talapada village of Balasore district.

The fishermen had gone into the deep sea when the target aircraft fell on their net while they were preparing to catch a fish. The fishermen then slowly dragged the heavy metal object towards them and brought it to the shore.

Banshee, is a British target drone developed in the 1980s for air defence systems training. The aircraft is designed to float for overwater operations recovery. Installable options include, radar enhancement devices, flare or chaff dispenser, and target sleeves. It can simulate a sea-skimming missile or serve as a reconnaissance UAV with a camera.

The drone’s length is about 2.84 m, wingspan 2.49 m and height 0.86 m. It weighs around 73 kg. Travelling at a maximum speed of 200 km/hr, it can fly nearly 75 minutes with a service ceiling of 23,000 ft.

A huge crowd was gathered to witness the unusual drone.