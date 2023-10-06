Suspended lady bank mitra apologies for speaking against Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Bharati Singh, the bank mitra and member of a Self Help Group (SHG) from Khunta block in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, has apologized today for speaking against the State government.

While speaking to the media persons, Singh said that whatever she said during a rally in Bhubaneswar on September 11 was due to the questions asked by the media.

“Whatever I said during the rally (on September 11) was because of the media and I am not involved in any politics nor belong to any political party. I am a common sister-in-law of a tribal family,” Singh said.

“It is because of the Chief Minister I have got the bank mitra job through the SHG. I seek apology for speaking against the State government and hope that the Chief Minister will give me justice and give me back my job,” she added.

It is to be noted here that Bharati Singh along with her colleagues had come to Bhubaneswar for a rally and spoke against the governance system in the State. Later, she was suspended from her job.

