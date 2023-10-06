Services of Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre to be extended

Bhubaneswar: Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre, operationalised at Gurujanga in Khurda, will extend its services to adjoining districts. This has been decided in a virtual meeting chaired by Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary of SSEPD Department today.

The Centre prepares and provides specially designed foots for locomotive handicaps. Besides, it also supplies other appliances such as tri-cycle and clutches etc. to PwDs. Onwards, the centre will provide these materials for PwDs to other areas in adjoining districts through its mobile vehicles.

The Foot Centre was inaugurated on 19th April this year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and more than 400 beneficiaries have been provided with locomotive supports till date.

The Centre has been established by SSEPD Department in collaboration with Bhagavan Mahaveer Bikalanga Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur which is working for more than 50 years in the field of providing artificial limbs to the disabled. In the first phase, Khurdha, Ganjam, Puri Cuttack and Nayagarh districts will be covered by the Foot Centre with extended services.

Collectors, Commissioner of BMC and other senior officers and representatives along with officers of SSEPD Department were present in the virtual meeting.

