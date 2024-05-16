Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Heads to Cannes with Injured Arm, Fans Send Well Wishes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a surprising accessory at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday – a sling on her right arm and a cast on her wrist. Despite the injury, the actress boarded a flight for the 77th Cannes Film Festival, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.

Dressed in a knee-length blue coat and black outfit, Aishwarya waved to the media before entering the airport. A sweet moment captured by paparazzi showed Aaradhya carrying her mother’s handbag, a gesture that warmed fans’ hearts.

While the cause of the injury remains unknown, concerned fans have flooded social media with well wishes for Aishwarya’s speedy recovery.

This isn’t Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first time at Cannes. She made her debut in 2002, captivating audiences in a Neeta Lulla saree for her film “Devdas.” Since then, she’s graced the red carpet every year, dazzling in everything from sarees to gowns. This year, she’ll be present as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

Joining Aishwarya on the red carpet this year will be actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani.

