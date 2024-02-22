Summer like weather sets in Odisha, temperature likely to drop from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Summer like weather has set in Odisha. Over the past three days, day time temperature at almost all places in Odisha was recorded over 35 degree Celsius.

Areas under coastal Odisha are likely to witness increased day time temperature today. Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar became the hottest city for second consecutive day on Wednesday. Bhubaneswar recorded the day time temperature at 36.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

South-West winds remain inactive in the state. During the day time, dry air continues to blow from the South-West over coastal Odisha under the influence of the prevailing high pressure. Due to which, a rise in day time temperature is being witnessed.

Meanwhile, there lies a possibility of decrease in day time temperature from tomorrow onwards. Coastal Odisha and adjoining areas might experience slight to moderate rainfall over the next two days. Several districts in Odisha are likely to experience slight rainfall till February 26.

On the other hand, in view of the rising of temperature in Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed all district Collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle heat wave like situation in the State.

“Since the summer season is fast approaching, I would request you to take immediate steps to put in place all preparedness and precautionary measures at different level in your district to meet the possible heat wave situation,” wrote SRC Satyabrata Sahu to all the collectors.