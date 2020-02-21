Sudarsan sand art

Sudarsan Pattnaik, Manas Sahoo create beautiful sand sculptures for ‘Maha Shivratri’

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik and his students have created 11 beautiful sand sculptures of Lord Shiva on Puri sea beach to mark Maha Shivratri.

Sudarshan Sand Art Institute created the sculptures with a message ‘Omm Namah Shivay’ to see which visitors in good numbers turned up.

Similarly, sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo also created a beautiful sand sculpture on the same sea beach. With a colourful note of ‘Happy Maha Shivratri’ the sculpture also became a major attraction on the occasion.

