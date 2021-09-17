Subernarekha river breaches danger mark in Balasore

By WCE 1

Balasore: Due to heavy downpour in the catchment for the last couple of days under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal, Subernarekha river has breached danger mark near Rajghat in Balasore district.

As per latest report, the river was flowing at 10.41 metre mark against the danger level of 10.35 metre. Around 6100 cusec water is being released from Galudiha barrage.

The overflowing water has started entering villages situated in the low lying areas under Baliapala and Bhograi block. Around 40 villages under Bhograi block and 30 villages in Baliapal are affected.

People living in the low-lying villages were alerted through loud speakers.

Moreover, a cyclonic circulation has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood near Myanmar. The system is likely to intensify into a low pressure system in Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast around September 18, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Thursday.

Noteworthy, heavy rainfall across Odisha under the influence of low pressure has caused flooding. Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara have subsequently increased.

