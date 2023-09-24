Students skip meal, cry & kneel down while requesting outgoing teacher to stay back in Odisha

Cuttack: Someone has rightly said that we should do our job/duty in such a manner that people around us will cry not when we are with them but when we leave them. The vivid example of this was seen at the Ghantikhal Nodal UP School in Odisha’s Cuttack district when a group of students of the school cried aloud and knelt down while requesting an outgoing teacher to stay back with them.

As per reports, Sukant Sahoo, the science teacher of the school has been transferred to another school and a farewell program was organised for him in the school on Saturday. However, when he was leaving the school, several students waylaid him. Apart from not taking their Mid-Day Meal (MDM), they cried aloud and even knelt before him while requesting him not to leave the school. Some of them even were seen locking and sitting infront of the school gate.

Sahoo was surprised by the love of the students for him and got emotional when leaving the school, where he had been teacher for the last 15 years. But he managed to leave the premises of the school with a heavy heart yesterday.

However, the students demanded cancellation of the teacher’s transfer order and threatened not to take the Mid-Day Meal and even go to the school for classes.

“Sir (Sukant Sahoo) used to teach us in such a manner that we used to understand each class very clearly and keep them in our minds without any doubt. If he goes, then we will not come to the school anymore and continue our protest,” said one of the students of the school

When Kalinga TV contacted the District Educational Office (DEO) over the matter, he said that he was extremely happy after seeing the video and will look into the matter and take necessary action after discussing bout it with the Block Educational Office (DEO).