Students of 71 colleges in Balasore district get Nua-O Scholarship money in Pandian’s presence

Bhubaneswar: As many as 30,926 eligible students from 71 colleges of Balasore district received their scholarship amount under the Nua-O Scholarship scheme in their bank accounts today, this was informed by Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian.

With this, Rs 30.6 Crores sanctioned for 30,926 nos. of students from the district. He distributed Nua-O Scholarship Sanction Orders to the students.

Pandian attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Programme in Balasore as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and interacted with the students from the district.

He conveyed the message of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who wished the students all the best for their future and said that this initiative would help to achieve the dream of Nua Odisha.

Pandian said that the government’s next major initiative will be to cover all the students through the launching of the futuristic Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points- system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment.

Online registration portal for this card will be launched on March 5th,2024. All the students, without any income criteria, of the UG and PG courses will be eligible. And the distribution of the card will be on August 15th.

He interacted with the students during the program. The students were excited and thrilled to receive the sanction orders and also immediately after the launch of the program, they received the SMS from banks that the amount has been credited to their accounts.

They thanked Naveen Patnaik and Pandian for the initiative and such speedy execution within a short period of time after the announcement of the program.

Later, he visited the Memorial for Manmath Das and Manoj Das in Bhograi. He hailed the contribution of the great souls towards the academic and literary development in Odisha. He thanked the family members for donating the land for the memorial.