Odisha govt releases livelihood assistance of Rs 22.55 Crore to 15,037 fishermen families

Bhubaneswar: Agriculture & FE and Fisheries & ARD Minister Ranendra Prasad Swain disbursed the assistance to fishermen families under “Livelihood support to Marine fishermen during Fishing ban period for Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation” scheme for strengthening their livelihood during ban period imposed for Olive Ridley turtle conservation. Total 15037 fishermen families got the benefit by the State Government.

Minister Swain released the livelihood assistance of amount Rs.22,55,55,000/- @ Rs. 15000/- each of total 15037 fishermen families. It includes 423 families from Jagtsingpur, 6773 from Kendrapada, 3450 from Puri, 3638 from Ganjam & 753 families from Bhadrak district, who are being affected due to impose of fishing ban for conservation of Olive Ridley Turtle.

Addressing the meeting organised at Krushi Bhawan, Minister Swain said that the Government has introduced the State Plan Scheme “Livelihood support to Marine fishermen during Fishing ban period for Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation” with an objective to provide financial assistance to affected families for strengthening their livelihood during fishing ban period.

Odisha is one of the important Maritime State in the country endowed with 480 km long coastline. About 5.18 Lakh of marine fishers belonging to 1.15 Lakh families solely depend on fishing for their livelihood.

Odisha’s coastline is known as a breeding ground for the rare Olive Ridley turtle. Every year they come from thousands of miles to the coast of Odisha to lay their eggs. To protect their spawning process, fishing restrictions are imposed from 1st November to 31st May every year near the Rushikulya river mouth of Ganjam District, Dhamara river mouth of Bhadrak District, Devi river mouth of Puri & Jagatsinghpur District and throughout the year in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary of Kendrapara District. The Govt. in Fisheries and ARD Department has introduced the State Plan Scheme “Livelihood Support to Marine Fishermen during Fishing Ban Period” since FY 2016-17.

The State Govt has increased the livelihood assistance from time to time considering the demand of fishermen in different forum. The amount was increased to Rs 7500/- in 2017-18. The amount was again enhanced to Rs. 15,000/- in last year. This year, out of 15037 fisher’s families, 753 nos of affected families of Bhadrak District have been newly included under the scheme.

Md. Saddique Alam, Director of Fisheries in his welcome address highlighted various aspects of the scheme. Muralidhar Jena, Joint Director, Coastal proposed vote of thanks. District level Officers of coastal districts and fishermen have joined the meeting virtually. During interaction, fishermen from affected coastal districts expressed their happiness for enhancement of assistance from Rs. 7500/- to Rs. 15,000/- by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read: Odisha Cabinet Approves 8 Proposals