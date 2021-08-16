STF seizes more than 2 kg of brown sugar in Balasore, 3 arrested

Balasore: In another massive drug haul, the Special Task Force Bhubaneswar seized 2 kg 402 gms of brown sugar from Jaleswar Market in Balasore district of Odisha and arrested three people in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mamtaz Khan of Jadheswarpur under Jaleswar police limits , Udayanath Rath of Arana village under Jagatsinghpur Town police limits in Jagatsinghpur and Pradeep Kumar Das of Tainkala, Bailisimouza under Cuttack Sadar police lmits in Cuttack.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Jaleswar Market by the STF team. They seized 2 kg 402 gms of brown sugar worth around Rs 2.5 crores, two 2-wheeler vehicles and other incriminating materials from their possession.

During the interrogation, the three accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused persons were arrested. A case has been registered under section 21(c)/29 of (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act),NDPS Act, 1985.

Since 2020 STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs seized more than 38 Kg of Brown Sugar and more than 84 quintals 28 kg ( 84.28 ) of Ganja and arrested more than 100 drug peddlers.