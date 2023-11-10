Standard 5 student allegedly gangraped by 2 teachers in Odisha

Umerkote: In a shocking and shameful act, a student of standard 5 has been allegedly gang-raped by her teachers in Nabrangpur district of Odisha on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that the rape allegations have come from an ashram school under Kundai police station limits. After the gang rape allegations, a medical examination of the minor girl had been conducted and the sexual assault has been confirmed by the examining doctors.

Further it has been reported that, the two teachers who allegedly committed the heinous act have been detained in the Kundai police station. Reliable reports say that the sexual act had been committed in the school premises on Wednesday.

A complaint with regards to the alleged sexual abuse was reported by the relatives of the girl to the Kundai police station, said latest reports in this regard.

Also Read: Raid On Illegal Sale Of Firecrackers In Kendarpara Of Odisha