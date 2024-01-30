Sonapur beach in Odisha awarded International Blue Flag certification

The Sonapur beach in Odisha has been awarded with the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification for the year 2023-24. This recognition comes as a result of the collaborative efforts of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP) in Odisha, District Beach Management Company in Ganjam, and the local community.

Sonapur beach in Odisha has become more than just a beautiful destination; it is now a model for sustainable coastal tourism.

The International Blue Flag Certification is awarded by the “Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark.” This adheres to 33 strict criteria across four main categories, namely:

Environmental Education and Information

Bathing Water Quality

Environment Management and Conservation

Safety and Services on the beaches

Further, the “Blue Flag” beach is an eco-tourism model which aims to offer tourists and beachgoers clean and hygienic bathing water, excellent facilities, a safe environment, and sustainable development in the area.

The efforts towards achieving this certification began in the year 2021 and got completed in 2023, under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP) in Odisha.

The Blue Flag Beach stretches over 800 meters with facilities like specially designed wheelchairs, zero liquid waste discharge, lifeguard towers, trained paramedic staff to provide first aid and CCTV coverage of the area. It is being managed by the District Beach Management Committee in Ganjam.