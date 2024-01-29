Night safari in Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary begins

Bhubaneswar: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda today inaugurated the night safari in the Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar.

In the first day of the night safari today, as many as 12 vehicles were arranged for the students of different schools to drive through the forest, Nanda said adding that they went on safari and saw elephants, buffaloes, deer, foxes etc.

It is to be noted here that the forest safari in Bharatpur and Godibari sections is now available during the daytime only. But with the launch of the night safari in Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary, people can now book tickets online and go on night safari till 9:30 PM.

The aim of the introduction of the night safari is to help people who cannot visit during day time due to work. Students and researchers will also likely to get benefit of the night safari.