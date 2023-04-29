Six critically injured as two trucks collided in Bhadrak district of Odisha

Bhadrak: At least six people sustained critical injuries after a collision between two trucks near Trisulpur chhak under Bhadrak rural police limits on Saturday.

According to sources, a truck carrying chicks was heading from Bhubaneswar towards Kolkata lost control after the driver got sleepy for a moment and collided with another truck standing in another lane after crossing the divider. At least six people who were in the truck were critically injured due to the accident.

The police has reached the spot and rushed the injured people to the nearby hospital in Bhadrak. All the severe injured people were reportedly residents of West Bengal.

