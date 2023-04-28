Two kids with grandma killed as car rammed into them in Odisha

Angul: In a tragic incident, two kids with grandma were killed after a speeding car rammed into them at Gobara village of Talcher of Angul district this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Pramila Pradhan, Punam Pradhan and Gugu Pradhan.

The incident took place when the car driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, ran over the children while they were playing with their grandmother on the village street.

The mishap was so severe that Pramila Pradhan died on the spot, while Punam and Gugu breathed their last while undergoing treatment the district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

A tension prevailed in the locality following the deadly accident as the villagers caught hold of the car driver and thrashed him.

However, police soon reached the spot and rescued the driver from the angry locals and pacified them with action against the accused.

Police registered a case against the driver and started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day, a bus of a coaching cnetre met with an accident in Acharya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar after the driver lost control over the wheels and rammed into the divider.

The bus was reporteldy carrying as many as 26 students to the institute. It was alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A team of cops from Sahid Nagar police station rushed to the spot and seized the bus and started an investigation into the matter, said sources.

The driver along with the helper was detained for interrogation, added the sources.