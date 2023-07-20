Shocking! Woman commits suicide as son takes away pension money in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly woman committed suicide allegedly after her son took away her pension money in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

One Sumi Purti, the deceased, of Sabara village under Korei Police station limits reportedly hanged herself with a rope and ended her life. She took the drastic step after her son forcefully took Rs 300 from her pension money today.

On being informed, a team of cops from Korei Police station rushed the village and seized Sumi’s body. They sent the body to the Danagadi Community Health Centre for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.