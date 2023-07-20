Shocking! Woman commits suicide as son takes away pension money in Jajpur

In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly woman committed suicide allegedly after her son took away her pension money in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Woman commits suicide in Jajpur
Representational Image

Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly woman committed suicide allegedly after her son took away her pension money in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

One Sumi Purti, the deceased, of Sabara village under Korei Police station limits reportedly hanged herself with a rope and ended her life. She took the drastic step after her son forcefully took Rs 300 from her pension money today.

On being informed, a team of cops from Korei Police station rushed the village and seized Sumi’s body. They sent the body to the Danagadi Community Health Centre for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha Chief Secretary writes to Indian ambassador in Saudi Arabia for repatriation…

State

Woman arrested for assaulting female teacher in Balasore

State

Religious processions banned in Sambalpur for 1 year

State

Sundergarh: Ex-Field Officer of CARD Bank convicted in Vigilance case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans