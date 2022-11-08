Shocking, man kills brother in Balangir of Odisha!

By Sudeshna Panda 0
man kills brother in balangir
Image Credit: Catch News (Representational Image)

Kantabanji: In a shocking incident, a man has killed his elder brother in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Kandhaie village under the Turekela police limits.

According to reports, a man has allegedly killed his elder brother and was sitting near the body. The neighbours spotted the act and immediately called the Turekela police.

The man fled as soon as he saw the police. The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police is investigating into the matter.

Further details in this matter is awaited.

You might also like
State

Clash between rationalists and realists in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur

State

Odisha: Businessman drowns in Mahanadi, search underway

State

Odisha: 2 bodies found hanging from tree in Jaypore

State

Herd of 13 elephants spotted in Boudh of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.