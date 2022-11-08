Shocking, man kills brother in Balangir of Odisha!

Kantabanji: In a shocking incident, a man has killed his elder brother in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Kandhaie village under the Turekela police limits.

According to reports, a man has allegedly killed his elder brother and was sitting near the body. The neighbours spotted the act and immediately called the Turekela police.

The man fled as soon as he saw the police. The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police is investigating into the matter.

Further details in this matter is awaited.