Kantabanji: In a shocking incident, a youth died after falling off a joy ride in a fare during the ongoing Kartika Purnima celebrations.

The incident has been reported from Kartik Yatra at Tureikela in Bolangir district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Debraj Sahoo. He was a resident of Tureikela.

The police has reached the spot, seized the body and has sent it for post mortem.

Details awaited.