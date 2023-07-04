Shocking, after affair of 6 years, wife elopes with lover in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking case in Bhubaneswar, the wife of a man has eloped with her lover on the night of the consummation of marriage.

The newly married husband is in utter dismay and is looking for his wife everywhere. When the woman left the house, she took 30 thousand rupees and gold jewelry.

The incident has been reported by reliable sources from Khandagiri area of ​​Bhubaneshwar. The man in despair has been identified as Samir Muduli of Khandagiri area.

He has lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police station. According to his complaint, he met his wife in college and fell in love with her. They were in a relationship for as long as six years.

Later, they got married in Bhubaneswar and to the utter shock of Samir on the night of the consummation of the marriage she eloped with her lover.

A case has been registered in the police station after the young man’s family filed a complaint in this regard. Later, the young woman was rescued and sent to a correctional home.

A few days later, after the family consented, the marriage took place on the June 29 at AMOFOI Institute. After the wedding, all preparations were done for the reception party and the consummation night. The bride however eloped with her lover along with gold ornaments and cash, said reports.

Samir Muduli of Khandagiri district has complained that he returned with a male friend on 1st. Following the complaint, the police have started an investigation.