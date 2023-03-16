Sex racket running under guise of NGO busted in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today busted a sex racket running under the guise of an NGO in Bhubaneswar and arrested three persons including the kingpin.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from the Lingaraja Police Station Station limits conducted a raid and busted the sex racket in the Nageswar Tangi area of the State Capital city today.

Police also arrested three men including the kingpin, who is identified as Naresh Kumar Rana, and rescued a woman from the spot.

It is alleged that Naresh was running the flesh trade in the name of an NGO for a long period of time. He had named the NGO as ‘Sai Seva Trust.’

The accused persons will be forwarded to the court after their medical examinations, while the rescued woman will be sent to a rehabilitation centre, said sources.