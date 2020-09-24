Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister and Senior Congress Leader Sk.Matlub Ali passed away today morning,informed family sources.

He was 78 years old.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on September 14 after he complained of acute chest pain.. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital today in the morning, informed son of the Congress leader, Masud Ali.

Ali was born on December 16, 1942 and was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly for four times from Mahanga constituency as Congress candidate.

Besides his political career, Ali had edited ‘Urmi’ magazine for the West Hostel of Ravenshaw College Cuttack in 1963-64 and published the short story collections ‘Mousumi’ in 1965, ‘Ganakabi Smaranika’ in 1966, ‘Jagamohan Lala Smaranika’ in 1967 and ‘Pyarimohan Lala Smaranika’ in 1975.

Politicians across Odisha have expressed grief and condoled the demise of the veteran leader.