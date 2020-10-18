Send WhatsApp message to more than 200 people on festival, know what is trick

We have to use WhatsApp to call someone on the festival or give a congratulatory message, but since there is a limit on sending messages on WhatsApp, you cannot forward messages in more than 5 people or groups at once. In such a situation, many people have a lot of trouble sending messages on WhatsApp. Today we are going to tell you about one such feature of WhatsApp with which you can send messages to 256 people simultaneously.

Actually, there is a feature called New Broadcast in your WhatsApp with which you can send messages to 256 people simultaneously. If you want, you can make different groups of people from your friends, family and office. Save these groups by giving some names accordingly. Now you can send any message according to you. However, for this all the numbers have to be saved in your phone. This feature can be used by both Android and iOS users. Let’s know what a trick is

How to use android users

First of all, open Whatsapp in your phone and go to the chat option. Now click on the three dots appearing in the right-most corner. Here you will see the New Broadcast option. Now select the names of the one you want to include in this list, then click on the green tick shown in the lower right side. Your list will be ready and you can send messages, videos, photos or any file without grouping many people at once. You can also give any name to this group.

How to use iOS users

IOS users open Whatsapp on their iPhone. Now go to the Chats tab at the bottom of the screen and click on the broadcast list in the top right. Now you can make a list by adding more than 200 people. Now those whom you want to send messages can send together.

On the occasion of festival and New Year, when you have to send messages to a lot of people simultaneously, when you can use this feature. This will save your time and your congratulatory messages will reach everyone.

