Section 144 imposed in Jeypore ahead of Hanuaman Jayanti

Jeypore: Section 144 has been imposed in Jeypore town of Koraput district in Odisha head of Hanuman Jayanti on April 14, 2023.

According to reports, keeping in view the Hanuman Jayanti violence in Sambalpur district of Odisha prohibitory orders have been imposed in Jeypore.

The prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in Jeypore in view of Hanuman Jayanti. It is further worth mentioning that the prohibitory orders will remain in force from 3 pm and 9 pm till April 20, 2023.

Source said that the district administration decided to enforce the prohibitory order on a precautionary basis.

Furthermore, to prevent spread of religious fanaticism internet services have been shut down in Sambalpur district of Odisha due to violence during Hanuman Jayanti, said reports.

The internet in Sambalpur has been shut down by the district administration for a span of 48hours starting from 10am today.

At least 10 people including on-duty police personnel were injured in violence that erupted during a bike rally for Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur on Wednesday evening.