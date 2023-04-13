Hanuman Jayanti violence, internet services shut down in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Internet services shut down in Sambalpur district of Odisha due to violence during Hanuman Jayanti, said reports.

The internet in Sambalpur has been shut down by the district administration for a span of 48hours starting from 10am today.

At least 10 people including on-duty police personnel were injured in violence that erupted during a bike rally for Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur on Wednesday evening.

The 10 injured persons also includes the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sambalpur and the IIC of Dhanupali Police Station. The injured IIC, Anita Pradhan is currently receiving treatment in VIMSAR, Burla.

According to reports, some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally, which was held to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti, that is observed every year on April 14 in the town. Stones were pelted on them when they were crossing Motijharan Chhak.

During the clash between the people, a shop was allegedly set on fire and some others were vandalised as well. Moreover, several vehicles parked on the roadside were vandalised and ransacked with stones and sticks.

Tension has gripped the area following the incident and hence five platoons of Police Force were deployed. According to sources, the police also had to conduct mild lathi-charge at District School Chhak to stop the clash.

In order to maintain law and order situation in the area, the administration clamped section 144 in entire area of Town Police Station, Dhanupali Police Station, Khetrajpur Police Station, Ainthapali Police Station, Bareipali Police Station & Sadar Police Station in Sambalpur.

“Section 144 has been enforced in all the six police station areas in Sambalpur. Sufficient police force is on the ground and the situation is under control,” said Additional SP, Tapan Mohanty.