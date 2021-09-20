SECL Recruitment 2021: Online application for 450 Apprentice vacancies invited, check details

By WCE 3
SECL Recruitment 2021

Students in search of jobs have the best opportunity to begin a career at South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). The largest coal producing company of India has invited applications for a total of 450 vacant posts of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice.

Candidates who are interested and are having a degree in Mining Engineering or Diploma in Mining or Mine Surveying can be part of the recruitment drive.

SECL Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates of SECL Recruitment 2021:

  • Date of issuance of notification: September 14, 2021
  • Last date for online application: October 5, 2021 till midnight.

Name and number of SECL Recruitment 2021 posts

  • Graduate Apprentice (Mining): 140 vacancies
  • Technician Apprentice (Mining/ Mine Surveying): 310 vacancies

SECL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • The candidate must be 18-year-old as of October 5, 2021.

SECL Recruitment 2021 salary

  • The candidates who will be selected for Graduate Apprentice will get a monthly salary of Rs 9000 while the Technician Apprentice will get Rs 8000 per month.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the SECL Recruitment 2021 notification.

