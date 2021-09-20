SECL Recruitment 2021: Online application for 450 Apprentice vacancies invited, check details

Students in search of jobs have the best opportunity to begin a career at South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). The largest coal producing company of India has invited applications for a total of 450 vacant posts of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice.
Candidates who are interested and are having a degree in Mining Engineering or Diploma in Mining or Mine Surveying can be part of the recruitment drive.
SECL Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Important dates of SECL Recruitment 2021:
- Date of issuance of notification: September 14, 2021
- Last date for online application: October 5, 2021 till midnight.
Name and number of SECL Recruitment 2021 posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Mining): 140 vacancies
- Technician Apprentice (Mining/ Mine Surveying): 310 vacancies
SECL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- The candidate must be 18-year-old as of October 5, 2021.
SECL Recruitment 2021 salary
- The candidates who will be selected for Graduate Apprentice will get a monthly salary of Rs 9000 while the Technician Apprentice will get Rs 8000 per month.