Bhubaneswar: Schools will not reopen in Odisha on June 17 as announced earlier. The information in this regard was given by the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das today.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind, the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) relating to opening of schools and other educational institutions in June, the minister added.

It is noteworthy that, a decision on the reopening of schools and educational institutions will be taken in July, after the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare prepares an SOP.