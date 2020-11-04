Sarua Land Encroachment Case; OTV CFO Court Forwarded

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of OTV Manoranjan Sarangi and the agent Siba Prashad have been forwarded to the court today.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch had arrested and questioned one of the directors of Odisha InfraTech Pvt Ltd, while probing the Sarua land encroachment case.

The anti-corruption team arrested the Odisha InfraTech Director and forwarded him to the court after hours of interrogation over the issue.

Prior to his arrest, a health checkup of the accused was conducted at the Capital Hospital.